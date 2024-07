Here's everything we know so far...

Will there be a fourth season of Castlevania on Netflix?

It's good news for fans of the bloody animation: Castlevania season four has been confirmed.

The news is unsurprising, considering the show's lead writer Warren Ellis claimed he'd already been inundated with requests for more information about a fourth season.

When is Castlevania season 4 out on Netflix?

There was a roughly 15 month gap between seasons 1 and 2, and then a further 16 month wait for the third run - so if it is commissioned, a fourth season could probably be expected at some point in the second half of 2021.

If we get wind of anything more exact, we'll update this page accordingly.

Who will be in the voice cast of Castlevania season 4?

Given that no official announcement is forthcoming as yet, we have no news to report on any cast changes for the next series.

It seems reasonable to presume that we'll see more of the show's main stars - including Richard Armitage (Trevor Belmont), James Callis (Adrian "Alucard" Tepes), Graham McTavish (Vlad Dracula Tepes) and Emily Swallow (Lisa Tepes), while there's every chance we could see further appearances from those cast members new to season three - such as Bill Nighy (Saint Germain), Jason Isaacs (The Judge) and Lance Reddick (The Captain).

Even deceased characters could return – this is Castlevania after all...

As usual we'll keep this page updated with the latest casting news.