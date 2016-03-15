The actress, who could be spotted pottering about in the background at the Resistance base in Episode VII, described her brief appearance as junior controller Kaydel Ko Connix's as a little "Where's Waldo-y".

She did get one whole line of dialogue though, which is more than we can say for Mark Hamill. Lourd was the one who said "are you seeing this General?" to her real-life mum.

Anyway Lourd revealed that she will appear in Episode VIII at the Paleyfest convention on Saturday. “I am working on Star Wars VIII but that’s all I can say,” she said, before telling Slash Film that she'd have a larger role, and "maaaaaaybe" more scenes with her mother.

Star Wars Episode VIII is due to open in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017