Director JJ Abrams had originally meant to keep the two characters apart onscreen, but says that Lourd asked him to write scenes in which they could both appear.

“I purposely had written her character in scenes without Carrie, because I just didn’t want it to be uncomfortable for her,” Abrams said in an interview with Vanity Fair. However, according to the director, Lourd said: “I want to be in scenes with her. I want it for my children when I have kids. I want them to see.”

Abrams recalled how Lourd found the process of filming "hard" at times.

“She would get emotional and sort of have to excuse herself for a minute,” he said. “I know it was hard for her for a while".

Fisher, who reprised her role as Leia Organa for the new trilogy's first two instalments, died in December 2016 before filming had begun on Episode IX.

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled for released on 20th December 2019