A screenshot from the official Captain Marvel website

Full of lo-res sprites, old-school Microsoft interfaces, slightly crappy true or false games (as well as a fun Skrull whack-a-mole function) and even a guest book, it’s like being transported to a different time and place through some sort of temporal dial-up connection, and a great way of tying into the film’s setting.

Check out the website for yourself here, but be careful – if your parents want to use the phone line, you’ll have to switch the whole thing off.

Captain Marvel is released in UK cinemas on the 8th March