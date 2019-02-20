The first reactions to Captain Marvel are in and they are GOOD
Critics have praised the film's '90s sci-fi tone, star Brie Larson and "scene stealer" Ben Mendelsohn
The first press screenings for Captain Marvel have taken place and the reactions so far are very positive.
Critics lauded the film's unique "'90s sci-fi" tone and the "buddy cop" dynamic between leads Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson.
There was also special praise reserved for everyone's favourite villainous actor Ben Mendelsohn, who has been hailed for his scene-stealing performance as shape shifting baddie Talos.
- Avengers: Endgame directors worried that Captain Marvel would be 'too powerful'
- Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is now officially 'the most powerful character' in the MCU
- The biggest movie releases of 2019
The film - which is due out in UK cinemas on 8th March – lays out the origin story of Larson's fighter pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the world's most powerful superheroes after her DNA is fused with that of an alien race.
"Captain Marvel is pure joy," Deevan Coggan wrote on Twitter. "I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero."
More like this
Perri Nemiroff added, "The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding Captain Marvel to the mix. Really fell for Brie Larson's sass, strength and energy in the role."
And while praise for Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson was somewhat expected, critics were pleasantly surprised by Ben Mendelsohn's performance as villain Talos.
"Brie Larson obviously rules," Drew Taylor tweeted, "but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP."
Steven Weintraub concurred: "Ben Mendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in."
One critic also confirmed that the film opens with a tribute to the late Stan Lee.
Consider our expectations considerably raised...
Captain Marvel is released in UK cinemas on the 8th March