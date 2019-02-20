There was also special praise reserved for everyone's favourite villainous actor Ben Mendelsohn, who has been hailed for his scene-stealing performance as shape shifting baddie Talos.

The film - which is due out in UK cinemas on 8th March – lays out the origin story of Larson's fighter pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the world's most powerful superheroes after her DNA is fused with that of an alien race.

"Captain Marvel is pure joy," Deevan Coggan wrote on Twitter. "I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero."

Perri Nemiroff added, "The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding Captain Marvel to the mix. Really fell for Brie Larson's sass, strength and energy in the role."

And while praise for Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson was somewhat expected, critics were pleasantly surprised by Ben Mendelsohn's performance as villain Talos.

"Brie Larson obviously rules," Drew Taylor tweeted, "but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP."

Steven Weintraub concurred: "Ben Mendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in."

One critic also confirmed that the film opens with a tribute to the late Stan Lee.

Consider our expectations considerably raised...

Captain Marvel is released in UK cinemas on the 8th March