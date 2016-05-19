While we know Barrowman has recently recorded an episode of Torchwood in which Captain Jack is reunited with Gareth David-Lloyd's Ianto Jones, Coduri – who played companion Rose Tyler's mum Jackie in Doctor Who – has never featured in Torchwood, while Barrowman has turned up numerous times in Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, David Tennant and Catherine Tate are currently recording a series of new Who adventures – so could Barrowman and Coduri also be involved?

The pair were teasing the possibility for all it's worth, with Barrowman later posting a Facebook video in which they sing "It's finished, it's finished, it's done, in the can," before Barrowman adds "Don't you wanna know what we just did?"

More like this

Advertisement

Yes, JB, we do...