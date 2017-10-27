Silas and Vera's boss General Olin is planning to raid Rexor IV to save their own planet – at the expense of the Rexorians.

Vera is deeply troubled by the destruction of another species. But as they argue over breakfast, it becomes clear that Cranston's character is cold-hearted and cruel, with absolute loyalty only to the state. Who will win this battle of wills?

Advertisement

Electric Dreams episode Human Is airs on Sunday 29th October on Channel 4 at 9pm