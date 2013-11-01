"The BBC was very stuffy," he continued. "There were very good producers and directors, but it was all done by the board and delegation committee, and lots of memos. Sydney had a very different approach, a hands on approach, and I think that’s what made him unique. He brought a breath of fresh air.”

Mark Gatiss's An Adventure in Space and Time focusses on the making of Doctor Who in the 1960s, a project science-fiction fan Newman was very hands on with.

“He had them reshoot the whole of the first episode of Doctor Who because he didn’t think it was quite right," said Cox. "I think he was very revolutionary, I think he really did create a standard.”

An Adventure in Space and Time will air on BBC2 later this year