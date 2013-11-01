Brian Cox on Doctor Who genesis drama An Adventure in Space in Time
Brian Cox has called his character in An Adventure in Space and Time "a breath of fresh air".
Cox, who is playing former head of BBC drama Sydney Newman in the Doctor Who drama, has said: "Sydney Newman was a formidable force in television. He started at ABC and kind of revolutionised drama."
"The BBC was very stuffy," he continued. "There were very good producers and directors, but it was all done by the board and delegation committee, and lots of memos. Sydney had a very different approach, a hands on approach, and I think that’s what made him unique. He brought a breath of fresh air.”
Mark Gatiss's An Adventure in Space and Time focusses on the making of Doctor Who in the 1960s, a project science-fiction fan Newman was very hands on with.
“He had them reshoot the whole of the first episode of Doctor Who because he didn’t think it was quite right," said Cox. "I think he was very revolutionary, I think he really did create a standard.”
An Adventure in Space and Time will air on BBC2 later this year