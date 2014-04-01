Breaking Bad’s Gus to attend Comic Con Dubai
Los Pollos Hermanos boss and drug lord actor Giancarlo Esposito will attend the MEFCC alongside Austin Powers actor Seth Green and Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy
The celebrity line up at the Middle East Film and Comic Con is set to include some notable names this year, including Iron Man, Spiderman and Captain America producer Stan Lee, Austin Powers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Seth Green and Breaking Bad kingpin Gus actor Giancarlo Esposito.
Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy (the seventh Doctor) will also make an appearance at the event, more recently he starred in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit as wizard Radagast the Brown, as will Spawn, Universal Solder: The Return, and Kill Bill actor Michael Jai White.
The event take place on April 3-5 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and the actors will meet and greet fans, and host panel discussions and workshops. Those who cannot leave without a memento can even buy autograph and photo coupons at the event, which they can exchange for a penned photo of their favourite actors.
Meanwhile, Stan Lee will be doing an exclusive video interview at the largest popular culture festival in the region.
