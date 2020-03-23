What first appears to be simply a West Ham badge is actually something far more elaborate, designed by Walsh himself.

Not only does it pay tribute to 1966 West Ham United and England team members Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Bobby Moore, but it also features a hint of subliminal messaging for the sci-fi series.

At the bottom of the crest, it says the words 'West Ham' and 'Obduro', the latter being a Latin word for endurance and standing your ground.

The first letters of each are emboldened in a different colour, subtly spelling out W-H-O.

Naturally, this would have been a challenging detail to point out amongst the fast-paced action of a typical Doctor Who episode, but the attention to detail is to be lauded.

At the beginning of the month, rumours circulated the internet that Graham could be leaving the TARDIS in the Christmas special, although these are yet to be confirmed.

