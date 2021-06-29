The Radio Times logo
  Blind Doctor Who fan hits one third of fundraising target for tactile books as Derek Jacobi supports campaign

Blind Doctor Who fan hits one third of fundraising target for tactile books as Derek Jacobi supports campaign

Louis Moorhouse wants to make Doctor Who more accessible, and he's already a third of the way there.

Doctor Who fan Louis Moorhouse

Published:

Louis Moorhouse, a 19-year-old Doctor Who from Bradford, has reached a third of his fundraising goal to make Doctor Who novels more accessible to blind and partially sighted children.

Moorhouse has been working with charity Living Paintings, who creates Touch To See Books, since he was five years old.

“I’ve been a big fan of the show Doctor Who since I was young, but I have yet to fully meet the weird and wonderful characters, aliens, monsters and devices from the show because I can’t see them,” Moorhouse explains in his crowdfunding page. “So I asked if Living Paintings would consider creating a Doctor Who Touch to See book which would help blind people like me enjoy and engage with the show on a whole new level.

“They said ‘yes’ and really like my idea but they don’t have the money to do it. So here I am, asking you to help me make this possible.”

At the time of writing, Moorhouse’s crowdfunding campaign has reached £5,427 of its £15,000 target, with Doctor Who actor Derek Jacobi throwing in his support.

“Louis, I think your idea is excellent,” Jacobi said in a video Moorhouse shared on Twitter. “Having played The Master in the TV series Doctor Who, I just love the idea of blind and partially sighted children and young people to be able to enjoy the spectacle of the show as sighted people do.”

He added: “I wish you the very, very best of luck in raising the money.”

Louis said: “Thanks so much to @SirDerekJacobi for supporting my Doctor Who campaign. It means a lot that we’re getting support from actors that have worked on the show and on @bigfinish audios too!”

Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for the latest Doctor Who news. 

