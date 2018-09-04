The actress was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, her friend of 25 years John Ainsworth, who was with her when she died, said in a statement.

"She was outrageous, she was very honest and very straightforward, which didn't always go down very well, but you knew where you were with her," he said. “She liked a glass of champagne and liked everyone to have a good time with her, and of course she was a brilliant actress and everyone who worked with her remembered her very fondly.”

Pearce also played Chessene in the Two Doctors episode of Doctor Who alongside Colin Baker in 1985, and featured in episodes of The Avengers and Danger Man.

Former Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies, whom she worked with on children's drama Moondial, said in a statement: "It was a joy, working with Jacqueline on the first drama I ever wrote, Dark Season. She was glorious, vivid, passionate, filthy and the most wonderful company. And underneath the style and the laughter, a truly fine actor."

Baker also added a tribute on Twitter.

"Such sad sad news," he wrote. "Lovely Jacqueline Pearce has left us. Sublime actress and lady. Class. Will be much missed."