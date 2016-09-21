Black Sails' Toby Stephens to lead Netflix’s Lost In Space remake
He makes the move from the high seas to deep space
Toby Stephens will play the lead role of John Robinson in the upcoming Netflix remake of 1965 science fiction series Lost in Space.
The original series was created by Irwin Allen, with Guy Williams in the main role, and followed a family of pioneering space colonists whose ship is sabotaged and thrown off course. The series was also remade into a 1997 film starring Matt LeBlanc and William Hurt which had a generally negative reception from critics.
Stephens will join Maxwell Jenkins and Taylor Russell as Will and Judy Robinson, John’s youngest and oldest children respectively, according to Deadline.
Stephens currently stars as Flint on Starz’ Black Sails, which is set to end with its upcoming fourth season. This year he was seen in cinemas in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
Jenkins has appeared in Sense8 for Netflix and will be in cinemas opposite Gerard Butler in The Headhunter’s Calling, which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, as well as War With Grandpa opposite Robert De Niro. Russell has appeared in Falling Skies.
The remake is being written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (cinema’s Dracula Untold, Gods of Egypt) with Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serving as showrunner. Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) will direct the ten-part series.