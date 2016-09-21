Stephens will join Maxwell Jenkins and Taylor Russell as Will and Judy Robinson, John’s youngest and oldest children respectively, according to Deadline.

Stephens currently stars as Flint on Starz’ Black Sails, which is set to end with its upcoming fourth season. This year he was seen in cinemas in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

Jenkins has appeared in Sense8 for Netflix and will be in cinemas opposite Gerard Butler in The Headhunter’s Calling, which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, as well as War With Grandpa opposite Robert De Niro. Russell has appeared in Falling Skies.

More like this

Advertisement

The remake is being written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (cinema’s Dracula Untold, Gods of Egypt) with Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serving as showrunner. Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) will direct the ten-part series.