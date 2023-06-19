With perhaps one of the most chilling twists of the series, Loch Henry continues to be the Black Mirror season 6 episode that has shocked and surprised viewers to no end.

The new batch of Netflix episodes have veered slightly away from the classic dystopian format of previous seasons by chronicling high tech and futuristic gizmos – and this episode proves it's a worthwhile change. Despite not really being about technological advancements at all, Loch Henry utilises VHS tapes, recorders and old school cameras to deliver an unexpected twist at the end.

Although they initially come to Scotland to create a nature documentary, film-making couple Pia (Myha’la Herrold) and Davis (Samuel Blenkin) take a detour to Davis's hometown so he can introduce her to his mother Janet (Monica Dolan). Despite her meek demeanour, we come to find out that the horrifying murders that have decimated the area's tourism were actually carried out by her and Davis's police officer father Kenneth - not just Iain Adair.

Although the atmosphere of the entire episode is very tense, there's no denying that the episode and resulting BAFTA award-winning documentary Loch Henry: Truth Will Out are home to some stunning scenic shots. So stunning, in fact, that the true crime tourist boom has swept over the sleepy Scottish town, much to Davis's friend Stuart's (Daniel Portman) newfound joy.

But where is the episode filmed, and is Loch Henry a real place? Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for this Black Mirror season 6 episode.

Where was Black Mirror: Loch Henry filmed?

Black Mirror season 6 - Loch Henry Netflix

Although Loch Henry is a fictional place for the fictional story that the episode tells, the actual Scottish locations of the episode are definitely not impressive green screens.

When chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about their episode of Black Mirror, actors Samuel Blenkin and Myha'la Herrold were very complimentary about their scenic surroundings.

When asked about the location of Loch Henry, Blenkin revealed: "We shot in some amazing places in Scotland. We were based in Glasgow, we did lots of filming around Loch Lomond and then we spent a couple of days - in fact, I'll tell you exactly where to go.

"You drive up the road that goes right to the left of Loch Lomond and you keep going. Eventually, you get to Arrochar. One of the worst places for midges-- it's like a haze of midges. But if you go there, the scenery and the mountains are just so beautiful. We also filmed in a town called Inveraray which is further north as well which was beautiful."

Herrold also added that Arrochar was "really cute", while Blenkin continued: "They closed off some of the town and stopped the traffic because there aren't many roads up there. They stopped the traffic on the roads when we went rolling on the camera. Beautiful places up there."

Inveraray is a town in Argyll and Bute, which lays on the western shore of Loch Fyne and is most certainly quaint. The last recorded population was approximately just 570 people.

According to National World, filming for the Loch Henry episode took place in September 2022, with crews spotted on the town's Main Street. STV previously posted pictures of the episode's '90s sets that were used for flashbacks throughout the episode.

The small town has previously also been used as a location in Downton Abbey and Netflix's A Castle for Christmas, while the iconic Inveraray Castle (not featured in this Black Mirror episode) was also a major bone of contention and a main location in BBC's Claire Foy drama, A Very British Scandal. But Loch Henry marks the first time Scotland has been used as a location for a Black Mirror episode, according to series creator Charlie Brooker.

While many fans of the episode would love nothing more than to go to Stuart's Lochside Inn for a pint, people can go to the pub – although Stuart will of course not be there. The real pub is called The Village Inn and is in Arrochar - situated in the heart of Loch Lomond National Park, which is only 20 miles from Inveraray.

In total, there were a staggering 18 filming locations for Loch Henry, all of which were found by the episode’s location manager and Scotland native, Liam Irving. But of course, the challenge with beautiful and remote locations is that they can be difficult to reach, like the Falls of Falloch which feature late in the episode.

And the fact that you feel inclined to want to look up flights to Loch Lomond immediately is all part of Brooker's intent with the episode. He told Netflix: “A bit like Joan is Awful, the original idea for this episode came to me while I was watching TV with my wife, Konnie - only this time it was a true crime documentary about something terrible that happened in Scotland.

“Like all true crime documentaries, it had millions of drone shots over lochs and forests. Oddly, despite this horrible story, the stunning landscapes were so beautiful we found ourselves Googling where it was and wanting to go on holiday there.”

Brooker also compared true crime documentaries to a gourmet burger, saying: “You’re still eating something full of fat and salt, but because it’s called an artisan burger, you almost feel good about yourself rather than like a horrible pig.”

