Black Mirror fans are frantically ranking new episodes from series 4 on Twitter
Which episode is your favourite? Cast your vote in our poll
Black Mirror series 4 arrived on Netflix on Friday 29th December, and many fans have already binged the entire thing, and ranked the episodes in order of preference on Twitter.
Charlie Brooker's dystopian drama is an anthology series consisting of six standalone episodes, meaning that it can be watched in any order. Viewers that are a bit slower on the uptake will have plenty of guidance as to which episodes to kick things off with thanks to their ruthless peers.
Check out some of the first rankings to come through below:
The new season has already received high praise from fans online, including TV presenter Jonathan Ross and Stranger Things star David Harbour:
What is your favourite episode of Black Mirror series 4? Cast your vote in the poll below: