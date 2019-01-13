Netflix teased the Easter egg and how to reach it on Twitter, saying: "Think you've seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, twice."

Set in 1980s London, Charlie Brooker’s Bandersnatch centres around 19-year-old game developer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), who is in the process of turning a choose-your-own adventure book into a video game.

Along the way, he realises that he has lost his free will, and that some force beyond his control (us, the viewer) is compelling him to make decisions.

Following Netflix’s latest revelation, many Black Mirror fans who thought they’d uncovered every possible avenue have confessed they can’t help themselves, and now have to return to the film to check out the secret scene.

And the Black Mirror fun doesn’t end there. We can expect series five to land on Netflix later this year – despite being delayed by the release of Bandersnatch.