"I think I've kissed David more," said Billie, who travelled – and locked lips – with both the ninth and tenth Doctors during her five-year tenure on the show. "So I think we are more practised, more well-versed, and therefore our technique is somewhat better."

So that's a win for David Tennant – and for the youngster, who was handed a whopping $100 bill under the watchful eye of Ms Piper...

Watch the video, courtesy of Melanie van Zevenbergen, below...

