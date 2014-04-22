Billie Piper on Who's the best kisser - David Tennant or Christopher Eccleston?
The former Doctor Who companion has snogged both the ninth and tenth Doctors - and a young fan wants to know who was best...
Money has changed hands to bring you the answer to a big Doctor Who question – who's the best kisser out of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant?
A young fan at Awesome Con in Washington DC was offered $20 by his mum to ask Billie Piper, aka former companion Rose Tyler, the rather sensitive question – and they got an equally sensitive answer.
"I think I've kissed David more," said Billie, who travelled – and locked lips – with both the ninth and tenth Doctors during her five-year tenure on the show. "So I think we are more practised, more well-versed, and therefore our technique is somewhat better."
So that's a win for David Tennant – and for the youngster, who was handed a whopping $100 bill under the watchful eye of Ms Piper...
Watch the video, courtesy of Melanie van Zevenbergen, below...