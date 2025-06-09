The news is what they've been waiting for, but when Imogen is born, the fact that she is white, with no resemblance to Joe at all, isn't something that passes either by. Is Molly hiding something?

The drama pretty much hinges on the engaging performances of its two leads, but where have you seen them previously and who else stars in Beth? Read on for everything you need to know.

Beth cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 4 drama

The full cast list for Beth is as follows but do scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors before.

Nicholas Pinnock as Joe

Abbey Lee as Molly

Louise Bangay as Gabby

Nick Blood as Dr Balthas

Jemima Lown as Imogen

Alex Lanipekun as Jude

Nicholas Pinnock as Joe

Nicholas Pinnock as Joe in Beth. Channel 4

Who is Joe? Joe is married to Molly and together, they're living pretty much the perfect life but have been trying desperately to have a child, to limited success. However, when Molly does eventually get pregnant, the dynamic shifts in the couple once the baby is born and is white.

Where have I seen Nicholas Pinnock? Pinnock can most recently be seen in Long Bright River, opposite Amanda Seyfried. The British actor is known for his roles in For Life, Django, Marcella and Counterpart. He has also starred in This Town, Fortitude, Top Boy and Criminal: UK.

Abbey Lee as Molly

Abbey Lee as Molly in Beth. Channel 4

Who is Molly? Molly has been struggling to get pregnant and so, when she has Imogen, it is quite literally a miracle. However, she's keeping a secret of her own that rocks Joe to his core.

Where have I seen Abbey Lee? Lee is known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Lovecraft Country, Florida Man and both parts of Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga.

Nick Blood as Dr Balthas

Nick Blood as Dr Balthas, Abbey Lee as Molly and Nicholas Pinnock as Joe in Beth. Channel 4

Who is Dr Balthas? The doctor who has been helping Joe and Molly on their IVF journey.

Where have I seen Nick Blood? Blood has most recently starred in Sky's The Day of the Jackal series and Joan, but is also known for his roles in Trollied, Agents of SHIELD, Euphoria and Slow Horses.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beth airs on Channel 4 on Monday 9th June at 10pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.