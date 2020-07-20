Either way, we now have our two finalists – 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame – and all that remains is for fans to pick between the two to crown the ultimate MCU movie.

But of course, that choice in of itself is a little trickier. How do you choose between two halves of one story? Will the high-stakes battling and killer cliffhanger of Infinity War remain rosy in fans’ memories, or will the emotional outpouring and time-travel chicanery of Endgame cinch the win?

And fundamentally, which Thanos to you prefer – smash-and grab philosopher Thanos, or younger, angrier sequel Thanos?

All that’s left to do is to pick your favourite of the two movies above – or, if you prefer delaying the inevitable, take a look at our reminders of each film below before casting your vote.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Uniting more heroes than ever before, Avengers: Infinity War told a sprawling story of intergalactic battles, personal tragedy and shocking defeat. Not bad for a film where the main threat is a purple CGI alien obsessed with bling.

All joking aside, the first half of Thanos’ battle with the Avengers showed exactly what the MCU had been building to – a vast, interconnected story with real stakes – while still telling worthy stories for (most of) the original Avengers and their newer recruits. Two years on, it still stands as an incredible achievement.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

What more is there to be said about Avengers: Endgame? Following on from the epic adventure and bleak cliffhanger of Infinity War this sequel had a lot to live up to, and it more than delivered. Time travel! Two Thanos-es! Smart Hulk! Portals!

And if you didn’t shed a tear at Robert Downey Jr’s grand exit, you’ve probably got an arc reactor for a heart yourself.

Check back this time next week for the announcement of the winner. And unlike versions of Thanos in an Avengers movie, there can be only one…

