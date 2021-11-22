Doctor Who and Z-Cars actor Bernard Holley dies, aged 81

Bernard Holley, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Z-Cars, has passed away following a long illness.

Born in Eastcote, Middlesex, Holley first came to prominence playing PC Newcombe on BBC police drama Z-Cars between 1967 and 1971.

He played Peter Haydon opposite Patrick Troughton in 1967 Doctor Who story The Tomb of the Cybermen and later played the Axon Man in 1971’s Jon Pertwee serial The Claws of Axos, a role he later reprised in 2011 audio drama The Feast of Axos.

Having attended the Rose Bruford Drama School and Kilburn Grammar School, his made his first professional stage at the Theatre Royal, Lincoln, in 1963 and went on to enjoy an acting career of more than 50 years, appearing on stage and screen.

Other television roles included playing Detective Inspector Mike Turnbull in police drama The Gentle Touch (1982–84) and its follow-up C.A.T.S. Eyes in 1985, Dorien’s boyfriend Richard in two series of Birds of a Feather in 1998, and the Chief Constable in ITV’s A Touch of Frost in 1999 and again in 2003.

He also played Power Master in cult BBC science-fiction series The Tripods and served as the storyteller for 47 episodes of Jackanory between 1974 and 1991, while more recently, he appeared in episodes of Hollyoaks, EastEnders, Holby City and Doctors.

Paying tribute to Holley, his Doctor Who co-star Katy Manning – who played companion Jo Grant – described him as a “wonderful actor” and a “gorgeous, gentle, funny soul to be around”.

so deeply saddened to hear that #BernardHolley has gone on his awfully big adventure .wonderful actor a gorgeous gentle funny soul to be around & work with many smiling memories & gratitude that our paths crossed my heart goes out to his beloved family 🙏🏻♥️ — KatyManning Official welcomes you (@ManningOfficial) November 22, 2021

Holley passed away on 22nd November, aged 81, and is survived by his wife, Jean – to whom he was married for more than 50 years – and their son, Michael.

