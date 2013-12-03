"He's an extraordinary actor with amazing ability and just watching the first scenes come through... I'm very excited."

Capaldi's casting came in August after weeks of intense speculation, with countless names linked to the coveted role.

Among those rumoured to be in the running were a number of female actors, including Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman and Zawe Ashton.

Showrunner Steven Moffat had previously responded to suggestions that the part could be played by a woman, saying "One day I'm reasonably confident somebody in this [showrunner] role – whether it's me or someone else – will say not, 'Let's cast a woman', they'll say, 'That person, that's the one who could be the Doctor'."

Moore was in full agreement, stating, "It was about finding the right person, rather than what gender they might be.

"We didn't go in with any agenda, but when you know you've found the right Doctor, you all stick on the right Doctor. I'm delighted that Peter said yes."

Capaldi will make his first full appearance when he takes over the role from Matt Smith during the Doctor Who Christmas special, with an eighth series to follow in the New Year.

