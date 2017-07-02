RadioTimes.com understands that the problem only affected viewers watching on BBC Scotland HD, with broadcasts in other parts of the country or standard definition in Scotland unaffected.

The issue was not related to the episode's sound mix, a source told RadioTimes.com

The BBC's official Doctor Who Twitter feed apologised to those who experienced problems and said it was looking into what caused the sound to cut out.

The Doctor Who series 10 finale – free of any sound issues – is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.