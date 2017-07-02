BBC apologises for Doctor Who series 10 finale sound problems
Some viewers were unable to hear the dramatic final moments of Saturday's episode following a technical problem
The BBC has apologised after a technical problem left some viewers with no sound or dialogue for the dramatic closing moments of Doctor Who's series 10 finale.
Viewers complained online that their audio cut out in the climactic final scenes of BBC1's Saturday night sci-fi, leaving people unable to hear Peter Capaldi's shock reunion with a character from Doctor Who past (no spoilers for those who haven't seen – or heard – the episode).
RadioTimes.com understands that the problem only affected viewers watching on BBC Scotland HD, with broadcasts in other parts of the country or standard definition in Scotland unaffected.
The issue was not related to the episode's sound mix, a source told RadioTimes.com
The BBC's official Doctor Who Twitter feed apologised to those who experienced problems and said it was looking into what caused the sound to cut out.
The Doctor Who series 10 finale – free of any sound issues – is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.