Back in 1985 new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall wrote this theme song for the show...
A teenaged Chibnall won a competition in Doctor Who Magazine - read his composition here...
He hasn't even started as showrunner yet but Chris Chibnall is already a prize-winning Doctor Who writer...
Back in 1985, the man who is set to succeed Steven Moffat was not only a paid up member of the Doctor Who Appreciation Society but also won a competition in Doctor Who Magazine (issue 106 in case you're interested) asking readers to write the lyrics to their own theme song for the show.
Before you try singing it to yourself, I'm told the words were not supposed to fit with the Doctor Who theme tune, so don't worry that it doesn't scan. And while it's a decent effort for a teenager, it's probably unfair to draw too many conclusions about what we can expect from Chibnall's future Doctor Who writing...
Altogether now...