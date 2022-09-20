Babylon 5 creator leads campaign to revive series

The original series of Babylon 5 ran from 1994 to 1998, although it also spawned multiple spin-off series over the years. It told the story of the human military staff and alien diplomats working together on the titular space station following inter-planetary wars.

The creator of Babylon 5 , J Michael Straczynski, has tweeted for fans of the space opera series to make their voices heard, in order to get a revival of the show off the ground.

A revival has been in development since last year, but following multiple changes in the ownership of its network The CW, the show's creator Straczynski has suggested that its fate is yet to be determined, and that fans should get behind it to help secure the commission.

He said: "The fate of the #Babylon5 pilot may be decided end of this month. Though much of @TheCW was bought by @NXSTMediaGroup the decision also rests heavily with @WarnerbrosTV. If fans want to show their support for B5 & let them know you want this to happen, now is the time #B5onCWin23"

According to Deadline, the reboot is said to focus on John Sheridan, the Earthforce officer assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space during a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war.

Back in May of this year the revival was said to be "very much in active development", with CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz saying he "personally spoke with Straczynski back when we picked up the pilot" and that he was "a huge fan of Babylon 5, on a personal basis".

He added that he would "love to bring back that story in some shape or form" and that he thought it was "perfect for the CW".

The original Babylon 5 starred Michael O'Hare, Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian and Jerry Doyle, and is fondly remembered as one of the greatest sci-fi TV shows by many fans.

