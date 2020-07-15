The comment comes when Franklin and his sister Valeria are attempting to exit an unfamiliar planet by plundering resources from a casino after they are stopped by a bouncer who believes they are too young to be entering the casino.

Franklin argues that they are actually older than they look, telling the bouncer that he and his sister were Valerians, members of an alien race that aged very slowly - and that they were both actually hundreds of years old.

Later Valeria asks her brother who he thought up the plan, to which Franklin replies, "Baby Yoda. If he can be 50..."

Of course Marvel and Star Wars are both owned by Disney, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before there was some kind of crossover between the two universes. Maybe this reference could just be the start of some more significant links between the franchises. Baby Yoda in the MCU, anyone?

The adored character, who is referred to as the Child throughout The Mandalorian, was the breakout star of the first live action Star Wars series, proving a huge online hit and inspiring a huge range of merchandise, his face even being included on an official Disney reusable face mask which is currently available to purchase in the UK.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for its second season in October 2020 - find out what else is on with our TV Guide.