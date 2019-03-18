Deadpool crashes the Avengers: Endgame trailer in brilliant fan edit
Deadpool provides some snarky humour as he "invades" the Avengers: Endgame trailer
You know what the Avengers: Endgame trailer needs? A LOT more Deadpool.
Thankfully YouTube creator Mightyraccoon! has come through for the fans, putting together a special edit of the final trailer with plenty of appearances from The Merc With A Mouth.
Ryan Reynolds' character provides snarky commentary, poking fun at the most dramatic moments and complaining about the ridiculous bits – from Tony Stark "whining about how he failed to save the universe" to the Black Widow/Hawkeye "romantic" subplot. He even gets shot by an arrow to the head.
Warning: the video below contains explicit language. This is Deadpool after all.
In a final twist, by the last scene of the trailer every single character has become Deadpool. What a nightmare that would be...
Avengers: Endgame is set for release on 26th April 2019