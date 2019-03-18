Ryan Reynolds' character provides snarky commentary, poking fun at the most dramatic moments and complaining about the ridiculous bits – from Tony Stark "whining about how he failed to save the universe" to the Black Widow/Hawkeye "romantic" subplot. He even gets shot by an arrow to the head.

Warning: the video below contains explicit language. This is Deadpool after all.

In a final twist, by the last scene of the trailer every single character has become Deadpool. What a nightmare that would be...

Avengers: Endgame is set for release on 26th April 2019