In most of Strange's shots in the film –he is brought back to life by Hulk's Infinity Gauntlet Snap– he is seen without the piece of jewellery, but in a very brief shot on the battlefield, he appears to be wearing it again.

Instagram user ironman.tw shared a screenshot of the offending image. Check it out below.

As the film has been released for home viewing, fans are now able to pause the film and screen-grab to their hearts' desire, meaning this may not be the last we hear of visual errors in the film.

The scene in question is a jam-packed battle sequence with dozens of MCU heroes, so it's no real surprise that something slipped through the net. We'll let them off the hook.

Avengers: Endgame is out on digital download