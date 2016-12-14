The Doctor, as you might just be aware, is quite a fan of solving puzzles – week in, week out, we see him untangling the most impossible mysteries through lateral thinking and being a general smart arse. We're not asking you to solve the impossible, though. We're just asking to use your brain a bit.

Advertisement

Below are 10 cryptic questions themed around Doctor Who. So, for example, if we were to give you the question, 'Jenna Coleman + Karen Gillan =', you would have to work out which of these could apply: 300, 44, 56, 81. The answer's 56, as that's their ages (29 and 27) combined. See?