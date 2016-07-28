Are the Sonic Sunglasses making a comeback in Doctor Who series 10?
You just can't get rid of them...
The Sonic Sunglasses were a controversial feature of Doctor Who series nine, with some fans even signing a petition to bring back the Sonic Screwdriver after it was temporarily replaced by the shades.
In the end, the TARDIS did create a new Screwdriver for Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor but even then, the Sunglasses proved impossible to shake. They were snapped in half by Odin, leader of the Mire, but then either repaired or replaced. They were lost to the Doctor when Clara and Me's Diner TARDIS dematerialised with the Sunglasses on board, but again they were replaced, turning up in Christmas special The Husbands of River Song.
So it should probably come as no surprise that these survivors of the wearable tech world are apparently back again in series ten...
There they are, having a great time, basking in the Valencia sunshine alongside the new Sonic. In fact, is it just us or do they even look a little bit smug...?