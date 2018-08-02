"And I got into my suit, and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, 'It's just not that bad'.

"Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU? Or, have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good, and they're just like, 'What is this? This sucks! Why? Why do I have to go through this?', whereas a woman's like, 'I don't know, it's normal'.

"I wear heels to work, and I'm uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You just tune it out."

The clip of Lilly became an instant hit, with many fans applauding her for taking on the double standard and empathising with her irritation – but now, Lilly says she’s a bit concerned about what some of the male Marvel actors she called out will think about her outburst.

“I'm actually slightly terrified to have to speak to any of the male Marvel co-stars after this,” the actor revealed to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive video interview, after noting that she’s not compared notes with any female heroes yet either.

“I feel like they're going to be like, 'Thanks Honey, why are you throwing us all under the bus?'”

Presumably, she’ll get the chance soon – according to Lilly, the Wasp will be back for Avengers 4 – and we can only hope they don’t end up holding it against her. One would expect that in the fight against Thanos, everyone might have to bury the hatchet pretty quickly.

Before that, Lilly’s just hoping plenty of people come to see Ant-Man and the Wasp, no matter what their position on uncomfortable costuming.

“I would say it's a whole lot of fun,” Lilly told RadioTimes.com.

“I would say that at a time when things feel pretty bleak, often in the world right now, it's a film that will make you laugh, make you cry, will make you feel, will make you happy, will make you giddy. And it's just a whole lot of fun. I think you should go.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in UK cinemas now