The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jeff Loveness will write the script for Ant-Man 3, whose recent work includes an episode of Rick and Morty's fourth season titled Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty, which was a spoof take on the fantasy genre.

He has previously worked as a staff writer on the American chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live and written superhero comic books for Marvel.

It is not yet known what exactly will happen in Ant-Man 3, although it's likely the character will be grappling with the new challenge of having a teenage daughter - after Cassie grew up in Scott's absence while he was trapped in the Quantum Realm for several years...

Peyton Reed, the director of both the 2015 original and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, will be back to close out the trilogy.

It is unconfirmed whether series co-stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return.

Disney has recently been forced to delay fellow Marvel flick Black Widow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant-Man 3 does not yet have a release date