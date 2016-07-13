Another X-Men TV series is on the way
Fox Television announces plans for new show
Marvel fans rejoice – there's a new X-Men TV show in the works.
According to Variety, Fox confirmed on Tuesday that it is committed to a put-pilot for the as-yet-untitled series (meaning it will air as a special or get a full run). The story will revolve around two human parents who discover their children have mutant powers, go on the run from the government and seek help from an underground network made up of other mutants.
The show will be a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television. Burn Notice's Matt Nix will work on the script and executive produce alongside franchise veterans Lauren Shuler Donner, Brian Singer and Simon Kinberg as well as Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.
This announcement comes just a few months after it was confirmed production will start on another X-Men-themed TV show, Legion, to air on FX. Due to hit our screens early next year, it stars Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as David Haller, the telepathic son of Dr Charles Xavier.