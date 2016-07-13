The show will be a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television. Burn Notice's Matt Nix will work on the script and executive produce alongside franchise veterans Lauren Shuler Donner, Brian Singer and Simon Kinberg as well as Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

This announcement comes just a few months after it was confirmed production will start on another X-Men-themed TV show, Legion, to air on FX. Due to hit our screens early next year, it stars Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as David Haller, the telepathic son of Dr Charles Xavier.