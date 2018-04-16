Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars
The internet was NOT happy about it
Nerds of the internet exploded into a collective wail of frustration on Sunday morning after Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson mistakenly referred to Patrick Stewart as an alum of Star Wars rather than Star Trek.
On BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, the host introduced his guest – who was on the show as a spokesperson for the People's Vote, a group campaigning for a public vote on the final Brexit deal when it is agreed by the government – as "Sir Patrick Stewart, known for X-Men and Star Wars".
However, as we know, Stewart is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, subsequently, for several Picard-based memes.
And that wasn't the end of it – later on, Marr's second guest, Boris Johnson, referred to Stewart as having "something to do with Star Wars". As Stewart's segment was pre-recorded, he wasn't in-studio to correct the error, but there were plenty of fans on Twitter who were quite keen to do so.
Let this be a lesson to any broadcasters planning on interviewing Stewart during his current political campaign: hell hath no fury like a sci-fi fan scorned.
The Andrew Marr Show airs Sundays on BBC1