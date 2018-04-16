On BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, the host introduced his guest – who was on the show as a spokesperson for the People's Vote, a group campaigning for a public vote on the final Brexit deal when it is agreed by the government – as "Sir Patrick Stewart, known for X-Men and Star Wars".

However, as we know, Stewart is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, subsequently, for several Picard-based memes.

And that wasn't the end of it – later on, Marr's second guest, Boris Johnson, referred to Stewart as having "something to do with Star Wars". As Stewart's segment was pre-recorded, he wasn't in-studio to correct the error, but there were plenty of fans on Twitter who were quite keen to do so.

Let this be a lesson to any broadcasters planning on interviewing Stewart during his current political campaign: hell hath no fury like a sci-fi fan scorned.

The Andrew Marr Show airs Sundays on BBC1