The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a thief whose homeworld was destroyed by the Empire and who goes on to be a crucial part in sending the Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance, as seen in 2016's Rogue One .

The highly anticipated new Star Wars series Andor is about to hit Disney+, and it once again fills in a crucial gap in the timeline of that galaxy far, far away.

With so much going on in the Star Wars universe these days, it can be hard to work out just where everything fits, whether it's the movies, live-action series like The Mandalorian or animated favourites such as The Clone Wars.

So just where does Andor fit in the Star Wars timeline? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where does Andor fit in the Star Wars timeline?

After Rogue One saw Cassian Andor meet his end, it's unsurprising that this series is a prequel to that film. In fact, it takes place five years earlier, which means it overlaps in the timeline with animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

Looking at the Skywalker Saga, this places the series once again in the space between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with that gap of time between the prequel and original series of movies continuing to be filled up fast.

How long does the series chart in the timeline?

Diego Luna in Andor Lucasfilm/Disney

Tony Gilroy, the series' creator recently confirmed with Empire that the first season would chart one year in the timeline, while season 2 will chart four years in total, meaning that by the end of the series, the five years between this new series and Rogue One will have passed, and Andor will be off to meet his noble end on Scarif.

Each season will be made up of 12 episodes, and in his Empire interview Gilroy emphasised the "huge" scale of the series, while also explaining the shooting schedule, in blocks of three episodes, is what led to the four year timeline for season 2, with one block equally one year.

Which Star Wars characters are returning?

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor Lucasfilm/Disney

We currently only know of three confirmed characters returning from other Star Wars media to appear in the series. These are Genevieve O'Reilly, who has now played her character Mon Mothma in Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, Rebels and now this series, Forest Whitaker who reprises the role of Saw Gerrera and, of course, Andor himself Diego Luna.

Whitaker has previously played Gerrera in Rogue One and Rebels, while the role has also been played by Andrew Kishino in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. Andor has so far only appeared on screen in Rogue One.

