With three episodes dropping each week on the streaming platform, we'll be moving through the final years of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) at a breakneck pace, with familiar figures from Rogue One finally entering the story.

Among them is villainous imperial officer Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), who oversees construction of the dreaded Death Star, and loveably cranky droid K-2SO (with voice actor Alan Tudyk returning).

If you're excited for Andor season 2, here's when you should set your alarm for new episodes.

What time is Andor season 2 released where you are?

Ben Mendelsohn stars in Andor season 2. Disney Plus

Andor season 2 episodes will be released simultaneously around the world, but the time will vary depending on whereabouts you are located.

For viewers in the UK, new episodes will be released in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 2am (BST), meaning they will be ready and waiting when you wake up in the morning.

Star Wars fans tuning in from the US, however, can work the show into their Tuesday night routine, with episodes launching at 6pm (PT) or 9pm (ET).

When are new episodes of Andor released?

Andor season 2 episodes will be released on Wednesdays in the UK, with Disney+ dropping them in sets of three across an expedited four-week run.

That means all episodes will be available to stream from Wednesday 14th May 2025.

How many episodes are in Andor season 2?

Genevieve O'Reilly stars in Andor season 2. Disney Plus

There are 12 episodes in Andor season 2, matching the length of the first instalment.

These episodes bring the rebel's life story to a close, bringing him up to the events of the fateful Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

What is Andor season 2 about?

The official synopsis, courtesy of Disney, reads: "The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

"Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny."

Andor is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 coming Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

