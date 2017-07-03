Ever wondered what would happen if Mondas hosted an Olympics directed by Michael Bay? Us neither. But thanks to this latest behind the scenes clip from Saturday's Doctor Who series finale, you know what it would look like: Cyberman vaulting forward on a selection of trampolines with explosions firing off behind.

Of course, these special effects were part of the action sequence in The Doctor Falls, which saw the titular Time Lord blowing the Cyber-baddies through the air with the help of his sonic screwdriver.