And now, a Cyberman bouncing on a trampoline
Doctor Who's special effects will have you jumping for joy
Ever wondered what would happen if Mondas hosted an Olympics directed by Michael Bay? Us neither. But thanks to this latest behind the scenes clip from Saturday's Doctor Who series finale, you know what it would look like: Cyberman vaulting forward on a selection of trampolines with explosions firing off behind.
Of course, these special effects were part of the action sequence in The Doctor Falls, which saw the titular Time Lord blowing the Cyber-baddies through the air with the help of his sonic screwdriver.
Sadly the trampolines didn’t make it into shot – they’re solely there to give the fibre-glassed stuntmen a bouncy boost – but the non-CGI explosions certainly helped the series go out with a bang.