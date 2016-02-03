The film's editors Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey revealed all about Yoda's canned cameo to Entertainment Tonight at the 66th annual ACE Eddie Awards.

“There was one point where we were actually thinking of having Yoda in the film, and then we decided not to,” Brandon said. “Frank Oz came in for a day and we did a whole bunch of Yoda and he was over the moon to do it – and we were tickled pink!”

We wonder if that was around the same time they got Ewan McGregor in to voice Obi-Wan Kenobi again?

Anyway, Yoda sadly faced the same fate as the Force Ghost Anakin Skywalker. Here's hoping they release all that extra material Oz made at some point in the future though, eh?