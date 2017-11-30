However, the US entertainment site's suggestion that Neil Gaiman – whose novels the series is based on – was in the running to replace them was quickly shot down by the author on Twitter. Gaiman assured a fan that he would be "retiring from showrunning" after wrapping the upcoming Good Omens next year.

Variety suggests that the pair are quitting the show after clashing with producer Fremantle Media over "budget and direction".

The news comes a year after Fuller stepped down as showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery amid creative disagreements with CBS.

Both writers have plenty of work to fall back on, though. Green has been signed on to pen the script for the sequel to Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express adaptation and is also working on Netflix drama Raising Dion, while Fuller is focusing on Apple's Amazing Stories.