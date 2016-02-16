All hell breaks loose in punishing new trailer for Daredevil series two
Charlie Cox's man in the red suit is coming back to Netflix, and new enemies are hot on his heels
He tore through Hell's Kitchen and set superhero pulses racing on Netflix last April and now Charlie Cox's Dardevil is back to fight another day in the second series of the original drama.
Based on the comic of the same name, Daredevil follows blind vigilante crime fighter Matt Murdock as he brings his own form of justice to post-Avengers New York.
Series two catches up with Murdock as new forces begin to rise in Hell’s Kitchen – namely new vigilante Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher.
And then there's also old flame Elektra Natchios to deal with, too.
Only one thing's for sure: he's got a punishing task ahead of him.
Daredevil series 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from March 18th