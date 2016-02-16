Series two catches up with Murdock as new forces begin to rise in Hell’s Kitchen – namely new vigilante Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher.

And then there's also old flame Elektra Natchios to deal with, too.

Only one thing's for sure: he's got a punishing task ahead of him.

More like this

Advertisement

Daredevil series 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from March 18th