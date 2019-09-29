Aliens attack in first-look War of the Worlds trailer
The BBC adaptation of HG Wells’ story is FINALLY coming to screen
After a being delayed for about a year (maybe they took a wrong turn at the Moon) the aliens of The War of the Worlds are finally landing on BBC1, with a first-look trailer showing off just how the new HG Wells adaptation will look when it arrives this autumn.
In the footage we see humanity’s intrigued reaction to a new meteorite when it lands in Edwardian England, with a young couple called George and Amy (Rafe Spall and Eleanor Tomlinson) getting mixed up with the discovery alongside an astronomer called Ogilvy (Robert Carlyle).
However, their happy find soon becomes a nightmare when giant alien “tripods” emerge from the meteorite and begin an invasion, with humanity’s defences hopelessly outmatched as they fight for their lives “against an enemy beyond their comprehension" (per the BBC press release).
The series also stars Sherlock’s Rupert Graves, and was adapted for this new version by Doctor Who and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell scribe Peter Harness.
Confusingly, another adaptation of The War of the Worlds coming from US network Fox is also in production, though that version is set in the present day and stars Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.
For now, anyway, this particular War of the Worlds is finally getting underway. Who knew we'd be so impatient for our alien doom?
The War of the Worlds will air on BBC1 this autumn