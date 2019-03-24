These pupils performed a re-enactment of Alien for their school play
They used recycled materials to bring the xenomorphs to stage
Whether you enjoyed a starring role or even led your own musical number, we guarantee your school play wasn’t as cool as this Alien stage adaptation pulled off by school children in the US.
The drama club of North Bergen High School, New Jersey, recently performed their version of Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi film featuring the deadly xenomorphs.
Using recycled materials, the teens brought the feared monsters to life and even saw the alien walk amongst the audience in one scene.
The play even featured the moment a face-hugger burst out of an egg onto a crew member.
The group also put together an atmospheric trailer for the play.
And even the official Alien Twitter account praised the production.
According to a Reddit thread from one of the North Bergen High students, the play ran at about an hour and 40 minutes. “It follows exactly like the movie with a few scenes added to kill time for scene changes,” they said.
And before you ask, yes, the production did include the infamous chest-bursting scene. “Someone was underneath the table with a hand puppet,” they explained.
But despite the low budget, the play still looks like it pulled off the best Alien moments in style.
Looks like in the school hall nobody can hear you scream. Not through all that wild applause, anyway.