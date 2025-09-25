After returning to the real world, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) is abducted by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife and Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) must return to Borderland to save her and take on more deadly games.

But could there be more to the story? We caught up with director Shinsuke Sato to find out.

Will there be Alice in Borderland season 4?

While there have been no confirmed plans for season 4, the season 3 finale suggests that a return to Borderland could be on the cards, no pun intended.

As it has become one of the most popular series on Netflix in recent years, the audience will be hoping there will be more stories to tell within the deadly Borderland.

This sentiment is also shared by director Shinsuke Sato. When asked if he would return to direct future seasons, he simply told RadioTimes.com, “If you’re asking me whether I’d be interested or not, I would certainly say yes.”

Alice in Borderland season 3. Netflix

He also declared his interest in developing the Alice in Borderland spin-off manga, Alice in Border Road. Written by the original author, Haro Aso, ‘Alice in Border Road’ takes place within the Borderland but is separate from the Arisu and Usagi saga.

Both Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki have also expressed their desires to return to Borderland as Usagi and Arisu, respectively.

When could Alice in Borderland season 4 be released?

If it's renewed, Alice in Borderland season 4 would likely arrive around 2027.

It's been at least a two-year gap between each season so far (with that increasing to three years between seasons 2 and 3, so it's likely another season wouldn't be released super quickly.

Alice in Borderland season 3. Netflix

What could the plot of Alice in Borderland season 4 be?

During an interview with RadioTimes.com, Tsuchiya shared an idea that she had to continue the Arisu and Usagi saga.

“I have a premise where the child will find themselves in Borderland and the parents have to go in and save them. The kids don’t understand the world at all but then the parents do.

Alice in Borderland season 3 Netflix

"From the kids' point of view, they’ll question, ‘Who are you? Are you my parents? Why do you understand all of this?’ There’s a sense of suspicion that comes from that. Through the games, they help each other as parent and child, which reaffirms how beautiful family is."

She added: “If it were a one-off show or film, then it would be us clearing the games by ourselves, without a child. But this is something that’s possible because it’s a show over a couple of seasons.

"We’d love for our own life experiences that come with our age to be projected into the story. I’m holding my hand out into the ether and hope one of the producers will be listening!”

How many episodes could Alice in Borderland season 4 consist of?

We'd expect Alice in Borderland season 4 to have between six and eight episodes.

