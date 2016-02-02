Aidan Turner is officially the sexiest man on the planet
The Poldark star is hotter than Tom Hiddleston, Jamie Dornan, Benedict Cumberbatch and everyone from One Direction, according to Glamour magazine's annual ranking
And in the least surprising news of 2016, Poldark star Aidan Turner has been named the sexiest man on planet Earth.
The 32-year-old actor, who has also appeared in Being Human and the Hobbit movies, has been crowned the sexiest man of 2016 by Glamour magazine readers.
Turner beat off some serious competition - from Superman and Sherlock to Mr Christian Grey himself, as well as every single member of One Direction - but easily claimed the top spot on the annual poll.
Fifty Shades and The Fall star Jamie Dornan has now dropped down to the second sexiest man, after winning last year's vote. Tom Hiddleston has retained third while Henry Cavill and Zayn Malik made up the rest of the top five.
Sexiest Man of 2016 – the Top 20
1. Aidan Turner
2. Jamie Dornan
3. Tom Hiddleston
4. Henry Cavill
5. Zayn Malik
6. Harry Styles
7. Justin Bieber
8. Robert Pattinson
9. Matt Bomer
10. Prince Harry
11. Luke Evans
12. Niall Horan
13. Richard Armitage
14. Louis Tomlinson
15. Jim Chapman
16. Benedict Cumberbatch
17. Theo James
18. Chris Pratt
19. Idris Elba
20. David Tennant