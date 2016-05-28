“He’d do a very good job, wouldn’t he?” Poldark asked RadioTimes.com backstage at MCM comic-con in London, where he was appearing alongside Tovey and Lenora Crichlow for a special Being Human reunion panel.

“Yeah, I’d be all for that. I’d sign that petition. He’d smash it – he’d kill it!”

Russell Tovey in Banished

More like this

“They’d be very lucky to have him,” agreed Crichlow, adding to Tovey: “You’d be MY Doctor.”

Clearly a choice everyone can get behind – except maybe Tovey himself, who only responded to his former colleagues with an ambiguous “so there you go.”

Advertisement

Sure, he's not that enthusiastic now, but give the Whovians time – we’re sure they can convince him...