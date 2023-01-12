Arjona was quick to point out that she's a "big fan" of the franchise, before hyping up the "crazy" sets, the secrecy and her "badass" character's costume.

With the first season of Andor having gone down a storm with fans , and a second season on the way, Radio Times magazine caught up with Bix Caleen star Adria Arjona to talk about her first foray into the Star Wars universe.

She also revealed that she planned on getting a tattoo of Bix's name, although admits she hasn't done so... yet.

Read on for the full interview with Adria Arjona.

Adria Arjona as Bix in Andor. Disney

Nothing's bigger than Star Wars

"I’m a big fan so being cast in Star Wars is a huge deal for me. At the beginning, I had all of this nervous energy, and you have to put that to the side and get to work. But then you get to set and everything you see and touch just reminds you that you’re in Star Wars. The sets on Andor were enormous! They basically built a real, 360° city. I could run anywhere. There was running water in the buildings! It was crazy."

I couldn't tell anyone - not even my mother

"Secrecy on Star Wars is serious. You desperately want to share what you’re living through with the people you love, but there’s also a responsibility to conserve the audience experience. The hardest person to keep secrets from was my mother because I know her too well. I thought, 'If I tell her, that’s telling the whole of Puerto Rico. I can’t do that. That’s how I get fired.'"

I planned on getting a Star Wars tattoo

"I play a character called Bix, who’s an old friend of Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor. I have never taken as many selfies in my life as when I tried on the costume! It got me feeling just how badass this character was. I even considered getting her name tattooed on me but then Tony [Gilroy, the showrunner] called and said, 'Yeah, maybe don’t do that until the trailer comes out' - and I haven’t had the opportunity to do it since."

I have a ready-made fan disguise

"I did think about how this role could make me more recognisable. I did Morbius, a Marvel film, and realised while filming, 'Oh man, this is going to change things,' but with Star Wars you’re entering a completely different, massive fanbase. I’m excited to get to know the fans, but I’m less excited about being recognised all the time. I have naturally curly hair anyway, so I’ll just wear my hair curly if I don’t want to be recognised; no one will know it’s me. That’s my secret weapon!"

