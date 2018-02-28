The statement, posted on Tuesday, reads: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform you Peter passed away peaceful at home, last week at the age of 89.

“He didn’t suffer & was full of his usual love of life last time we spoke. Thank you all for your interest in Peter, it meant a lot to him, he was always touched.”

The actor had a career spanning five decades, which also included roles in the 1976 version of Poldark, as well as Z-Cars, Blake’s 7 and Bergerac.

A statement was also issued by The Dr Who website's account.

It reads: "It is with a heavy heart we announce that Peter Miles (Nyder in ‘Genesis Of The Daleks’) has passed away. A fantastic villain on the show and an incredibly kind and gentle man in real life."

Terry Molloy, who played Davros in Resurrection of the Daleks, remembered Miles as “wickedly witty” and a “superb actor” on Twitter.

Tributes from friends and fans have also been flooding in…