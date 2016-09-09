Torchwood: Before the Fall will focus on Ianto (played by Gareth David-Lloyd) and his Torchwood boss Yvonne Hartman (Tracy-Ann Oerman). The three-hour story takes the action to London and headquarters Torchwood One (the Cardiff base was known as Torchwood Three).

Check out the full synopsis here.

London, 2005. Yvonne Hartman is the undisputed head of Torchwood One. Above the government, beyond the police, she has excellent people skills; enjoys regular tea with the Queen; and effortlessly defends the British Empire from alien threats. Yvonne Hartman is excellent at her job, and inspires devotion in everyone who works with her - until, one day, she makes a terrible mistake. We all make mistakes. But only at Torchwood can a single mistake plunge your world into interstellar war. Yvonne Hartman's facing the fight of her life. One she's going to win.

The series will be released in January 2017 on the Big Finish website, written by Joseph Lidster, Jenny T Colgan and Matt Fitton, and directed by Barnaby Edwards.

More like this

Advertisement

Meanwhile, John Barrowman is still keen to develop the possibility of a Torchwood TV return, saying that he is in talks to bring the series back to the small screen.