However, Mills says he wasn’t attempting to replicate the time machine made famous by Marty McFly/Calvin Klein (Michael J Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in the 1985 film.

According to The Guardian, after the hearing at Chelmsford magistrates, Mills said, “I wasn’t trying to time travel. It was at 11am on Sunday and the road was completely clear.” Mills reached a top speed of 89mph as he headed north on the A12.

The case was dismissed after the officers who caught him speeding were absent. Plus, there were no reported sightings of fire trails on the road.

And although Mills said his family enjoyed the trilogy, he didn’t reveal whether the car was fitted with a 1.21 gigawatts (1.21 GIGAWATTS?!) flux capacitor or if his DeLorean could fly. Well, you wouldn't let out that secret, would you?