It was the highest drama launch for the broadcaster since 2009’s FlashForward, and inspired more than 20,000 tweets as it aired. At its peak, the show pulled in 3.8 million viewers, while it’s overall reach (the number of people who saw it for any period of time) was a whopping 4.3 million.

The sci-fi series smashed Channel 5's viewing average for the Monday night 9pm slot too, with figures up 168%.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson's efforts bested Channel 4’s Royal Navy School (1.75 million) and Rick Stein’s BBC2 Taste of Shanghai (1.76 million), with The X-Files only beaten by ITV’s Benidorm (which racked up 3.42 million on ITV and another 810,000 on HD) and BBC1's Crimewatch which held its own with 3.7 million viewers.