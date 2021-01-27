Alex Kingston would love to appear in on-screen Doctor Who episode with John Barrowman

After a cameo appearance in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, John Barrowman finally made a more substantial return to Doctor Who in festive special Revolution of the Daleks.

And now another past star of the beloved sci-fi show is angling for a return to the show – ideally alongside Captain Jack Harkness himself.

Alex Kingston, who played time traveler River Song on several occasions between 2008 and 2015, said that her “TARDIS door is always open” when questioned about a possible return, and the possibility of working alongside Barrowman is something that especially appeals to the former ER star.

“I’ve done a [Big Finish] audio episode with John Barrowman but he wasn’t physically in the room with me,” she told RadioTimes.com and other press.



“So I would love to do another adventure with Captain Jack, and I would actually love to do one on-screen with John.”

More immediately, Kingston has reprised her role as River for an eighth series of full-cast audio drama The Diary of River Song, which is available from Wednesday 27th January, and she says that it’s always a joy to return to the character.

“I so enjoy playing this role and she translates into audio extremely well,” she said. “And considering that Big Finish have been actually working on the whole Doctor Who genre for so long, they’re extremely experienced and the writers absolutely can tap into the character and the worlds and the adventures that the fans already enjoy.”

The series also sees Kingston reunite with her daughter Salome Violetta Haertel, the third time the pair have worked together, and this was something that she particularly enjoyed – picking it out as one of her personal highlights.

The Diary of River Song series 8 is available at bigfinish.com from Wednesday 27th January 2021. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.